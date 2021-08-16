Ravens Trace McSorley to miss preseason with back injury, full interview with former Penn State QB

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley will miss the remainder of preseason with a back injury, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh on Monday. The former Penn State QB is in competition with Tyler Huntley for the backup job behind Lamar Jackson.
McSorley injured his back on Saturday just before the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Saints.
“He wrenched it in some way,” Harbaugh said. “He’s going to be out for a few weeks with that situation.”
McSorley played through back spasms on Saturday. He completed 11-of-18 passes for 86 yards and one interception. Huntley led a game-winning fourth-quarter drive against the Saints to propel the Ravens to a 17-14 victory on Saturday.
Before the first preseason game, McSorley joined The Sports Extra Podcast to talk about his third season in the league, the chip on his shoulder and learning from Lamar Jackson.
The Penn State product was a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 and has played in three NFL games for the Ravens.