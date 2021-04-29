NFL analyst Ross Tucker knew Parsons would be great, NFL Draft preview in full interview

The Sports Extra Podcast gets you ready for the NFL Draft just hours ahead of the first round with NFL analyst Ross Tucker. The NFL guru breaks down what to expect from Harrisburg native Micah Parsons, how the Draft is shaping up in 2021 and his perspective on what the Eagles plan to do with Pick No. 12.

The Paxtonia resident hosts multiple football podcasts out of his garage and contributes to various outlets. You can connect to the Ross Tucker Football Podcast here.

Explained it in greater detail on today’s @RossTuckerPod but here’s the gist of why Brady doesn’t like the new uniform # rule: pic.twitter.com/XRf54mC0kj — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 26, 2021

Growing up in Pennsylvania

The central Pennsylvania native played high school football for Wyomissing. He played basketball and football as a three-year varsity player on both teams. He earned All-League honors at offensive tackle and defensive end, and was All-County at tackle.

Tucker might have been the most famous person to come out of Wyomissing, had it not been for some musician named Taylor Swift.

College career at Princeton

Tucker went on to play college football for Princeton. He was a four-year starter for the Tigers. He started his first game against Colgate as a freshman at defensive end, but would eventually switch to right guard. He was All-Ivy in 2000 and a two-time Academic All-American selection.

NFL Career

The guard played seven seasons in the NFL for Washington, Dallas, Buffalo, New England and Cleveland.

He originally signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent after the 2001 NFL Draft. He made the team despite a broken hand and a partially torn MCL. By the next season he would start seven games before being released.

He next played for the Dallas Cowboys, who claimed him off waivers in October 23, 2002. In 2003, he would be claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills and appeared in 12 games, starting five at right guard. The next season he started nine games at left guard and four at center, but his time in Buffalo was cut short due to back surgery.

He spent two years between the Patriots and Browns, before finishing his career back in Washington. He officially retired in March 2008.

Currently killing the game

Tucker now hosts multiple podcasts covering everything football and NFL, including the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. He releases episodes every day during the season and three times a week in the offseason.

He also serves as a commentator for NFL games on Westwood One and is the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game television analyst. He calls college games for CBS Sports and contributes to multiple other platforms.

