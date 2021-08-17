Sixers sign Joel Embiid to four-year $196 million supermax extension, what it means for 76ers future

Philadelphia 76ers have signed Joel Embiid to a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension, according to ESPN‘s Ramona Shelburne. This will keep Embiid in Philly through the 2026-27 season.

The team did announced the contract extension signing for the 27-year-old center, but did not share details of the deal.

According to the ESPN report, the deal is worth $261 million over the next six seasons. The contract is fully guaranteed, and does not protect the Sixers in case of major injury like his previous deal.

Embiid, who represented himself in the negotiations, became eligible for a supermax extension this summer after finishing second in MVP voting and second-team All-NBA with averages of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds. Last year. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 17, 2021

He was set to make $65 million in the final two years of his current deal, which was a five-year, $147.7 million deal from 2017.

Embiid became eligible for this type of extension after making the All-NBA second team and finishing second in NBA MVP voting.

He averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds in 2020-21 season over 51 games.

Here is the breakdown on the Joel Embiid supermax extension:



2023/24- $43.73M

2024/25- $47.23M

2025/26- $50.72M

2026/27- $54.22M (Player)



Important to note that this is a projection based on a $124.9M cap in 2023-24. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 17, 2021

The extension begins in the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN.

The center was drafted No. 3 overall by the Sixers in 2014, and averages 24.8 points per game with 11.3 rebounds. He’s also part of the Sixers turnaround that has propelled Philadelphia into the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

Process got the 💰 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) August 17, 2021

Are injuries concerning the front office?

The lack of protection from injuries for the 76ers could worry some fans, however, Embiid has largely avoided major injuries since the beginning of his career.

He suffered a tear in his right meniscus during this year’s playoffs, but only missed a single game. The 7-foot, 280-pound center did miss 11 games this spring due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but that was the longest stretch he’s missed since the 2017-18 season.

With that in mind, he’s missed 41 games in the past two seasons, and has never played more that 64 games in a single season. (Reminder: The NBA plans to return to a full 82-game regular season in 2021-22.)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grimaces after an injury during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after he fell on the court during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid looks at his injured finger during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers clutches his back during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards during Game Four of the Eastern Conference first round series at Capital One Arena on May 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) touches his right side after he fell on the court during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers lies on the floor during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards during Game Four of the Eastern Conference first round series at Capital One Arena on May 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers clutches his back during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards during Game Four of the Eastern Conference first round series at Capital One Arena on May 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Many experts think if Embiid played more than 51 of 72 games in 2020-21, he would have been named NBA MVP instead of Nikola Jokic. But after finishing as the runner-up in MVP voting, he made a promise.

“That’s OK, because I will use it to motivate me so there is no chance that anyone can make that mistake again,” Embiid said.

And he’s already done just that, negotiating his own contract to the largest deal possible. Embiid has built himself into the face of the franchise and the saving grace of a trying rebuild.

What this means for Philly

His 2020-21 season showcased a new side of his game: the 3-pointer; the star center made 37.7 percent from beyond the arc and propelled the Sixers to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

But Embiid’s stardom has always come with a sidekick: Ben Simmons. As trade talks continue to circulate for Simmons (including one report that PG won’t return Philly’s phone calls), what does a supermax extension guarantee if Embiid is the only star left on the team?

FILE – Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons plays during Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, in Philadelphia, in this Wednesday, June 2, 2021, file photo. Ben Simmons can’t shoot and lost his confidence. He blamed a mental block on the worst free-throw shooting percentage in NBA playoff history. The 76ers head into the offseason faced with a big question – do they try and salvage Simmons or deal the former No. 1 pick. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, right, and Ben Simmons watch from the bench during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled as he drives between Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FILE – In this May 9, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons interviewed by 76ers sideline reporter Serena Winters following the second half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, in Philadelphia. Simmons has explained a social media post that seemed to imply he’d been racially profiled by security staff at a Melbourne casino by saying he and his friends felt “singled out.” Simmons posted a video on Instagram in which he asked why he and two black friends were asked for identification but another person in their group who is white was not. He deleted the post Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, 2019, when it started making news and after the casino issued a statement saying its security staff routinely did ID checks on anyone who appears younger than 25. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons (25) is fouled by Indiana Pacers’ Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Simmons’ agent has been gauging interest for the runner-up Defensive Player of the Year, while the Sixers ask for a blockbuster trade to make a move happen.

Despite consensus that the Sixers would like to make this deal happen sooner rather than later, it seems unlikely anything will happen before teams return to Training Camp at the end of September.

If it isn’t the 25-year-old Simmons alongside Embiid in Philly, the front office will need to find a complimentary superstar quickly as to not waste their superstar supermax contract center’s prime.