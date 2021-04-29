Steelers could be tempted by running backs, way too late NFL Draft Predictions

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have one pick in the first round at No. 24.

On this week’s The Sports Extra Podcast episode Allie Berube and Logan Reever break down their “way too late” predictions on who the Steelers will take in the first round.

The Steelers could be tempted to take a running back in the first round after James Conner signed with the Cardinals this offseason.

The Steelers drafted the Erie native in 2017 in the third round. The RB played in 50 games for the Steelers rushing for 2,302 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Before playing for the Steelers, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015 while playing for the Pitt Panthers but said “I choose to not fear cancer…I will play football again.”

