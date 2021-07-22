Would Bruce Boudreau come back to the Hershey Bears? Coach weighs in on future plans

Last week, Spencer Carbery accepted a job as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, leaving the Hershey Bears head coaching job vacant. Now, Bruce Boudreau has been thrown around by fans as an ideal candidate to fill the spot.

To say Boudreau was beloved in Hershey may be an understatement. The AHL Hall of Fame coach won the 2006 Calder Cup in Hershey in his first season.

Does Boudreau want the job? Would he consider coaching in the AHL in the town he currently lives in? This week on The Sports Extra Podcast, Boudreau answered that question.

He also tackled what he brings to an organization and what he wants in his next coaching gig.

Hershey Bears History

Boudreau was named the head coach of the Hershey Bears in 2005 and won the Calder Cup that season. In 2007, Boudreau turned in the winningest regular season in Bears’ history and a return Finals appearance in his second season.

Later in 2007, Boudreau was promoted to Washington as interim head coach earning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year. At that time of taking the NHL job in November 2007, he had 340 career AHL coaching victories.

