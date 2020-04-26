Three Nittany Lions taken on NFL Draft’s final day, bringing total to five

Jalen Reagor - WR - TCU(First round - Overall Pick No. 21)The Eagles selected TCU's Jalen Reagor with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft at pick no. 21. He's a two-time All-Big 12 selection, who caught 148 passes for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns. He finished in second on TCU's all-time list in receiving touchdowns in just three seasons."It's just a sigh of relief, man, like all this hard work you put in for this moment," Reagor said. "My whole life I’ve told my people, my family, I'm going to be a first rounder someday. It's just crazy. I'm so blessed to have it come true, and then what greater organization to go to [than the] Philadelphia Eagles. So, I'm very excited and ready to go."He is the son of former Eagles defensive tackle Montae Reagor, who played in the NFL for nine years.

Jalen Hurts - QB - Oklahoma(Second round - Overall Pick No. 53)In a surprising move, the Eagles took quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.The 6-foot-1, 222 pound QB played just one season for Oklahoma, completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, while taking the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. The senior was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2019."I was very excited when I got the phone call," Hurts said. "The opportunity to go there and to be a part of the organization, kind of surreal, a surreal moment getting that call, and I'm just blessed right now."Career statistics: 65.1 completion percentage, 9,477 passing yards, 80 passing touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 3,274 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns.