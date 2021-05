DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Land avenged one of its two losses all year on Monday night, as the Patriots toppled Northern 3-0 en route to a Mid-Penn Conference baseball title.

The game was tied 0-0 in the third inning, when a bases loaded walk gave Red Land a 1-0 lead. The Patriots were able to plate two more in the frame, thanks to a single and another walk. The only runs of the game would come in that inning.

The Mid-Penn softball title game will be held Thursday afternoon.