Tommy Stevens named starting quarterback at Mississippi State

One former Penn State quarterback will now have his shot to lead a team in the SEC.

Senior quarterback Tommy Stevens has been named the starter at Mississippi State.

BREAKING: Tommy Stevens has been named Mississippi State’s starting quarterback. #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/3cB8jhF4oU — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) August 22, 2019

Stevens transferred from Penn State to Mississippi State in May. As a graduate transfer, he was eligible to play right away.

Stevens sat behind quarterback Trace McSorley during his time at Penn State. He did see the field playing the “Lion” position which included lining up as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and H-back.

In 2018, Stevens had 28 rushes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 8-11 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

In his career at Penn State, Stevens has completed 24-41 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

This is not the first time Stevens had explored leaving Penn State last offseason, but decided to return.