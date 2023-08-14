PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania hosts two Major League Baseball (MLB) teams, six minor league baseball teams, two MLB Draft League teams, a few independent baseball teams, and the Little League World Series.

So how does the Keystone State hold up when it comes to Major League talent?

abc27 has compiled a list of the best MLB players from Pennsylvania, based on career WAR (Wins Above Replacement.)

10. Ed Walsh (65.85 WAR)

Walsh was born in Plains, Pennsylvania on May 19, 1881, and played from 1904 to 1917 as a starting pitcher.

Walsh played for the Chicago White Sox his entire career until his final season when he played for the Boston Braves.

Over his 14-year career, Walsh had the following stats:

195-126 W/L Record

1.82 ERA

250 Complete Games

57 Shutouts

35 Saves

2,964.1 Innings Pitched

1,736 Strikeouts

146 ERA+

2.02 FIP

1.000 WHIP

Walsh finished second in voting for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in back-to-back seasons in 1911 and 1912 and holds the career all-time record for ERA and FIP.

Walsh also won a World Series in 2006 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.

9. Buddy Bell (66.31 WAR)

Bell was born on August 27, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and played from 1972 to 1989 as a third baseman and outfielder.

Bell played for four teams including the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, and Houston Astros.

Over his 18-year career, Bell had the following stats:

2,405 Games Played

10,009 Plate Appearances

1,151 Runs

2,514 Hits

201 Homeruns

1,106 RBIs

55 Stolen Bases

836 Walks

.279 Batting Average

.341 OBP

.406 SLG

.747 OPS

109 OPS+

Bell was selected for the All-Star game five times, won six Gold Gloves, and one Silver Slugger, and finished top ten in MVP voting once.

8. Reggie Jackson (73.93 WAR)

Jackson was born on May 18, 1946, in Abington, Pennsylvania, and played from 1967 to 1987 as a right fielder.

Jackson played four teams including the Oakland Athletics/Kansas City Athletics, California Angels, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles.

Over his 21-year career, Jackson had the following stats:

2,820 Games Played

11,418 Plate Appearances

1,551 Runs

2,584 Hits

563 Homeruns

1,702 RBIs

228 Stolen Bases

1,375 Walks

.262 Batting Average

.356 OBP

.490 SLG

.846 OPS

139 OPS+

Jackson was selected to the All-Star game 14 times and won five World Series, two World Series MVPs, one league MVP, and two Silver Sluggers.

Jackson also has the most career strikeouts all-time with 2,597 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993 as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

7. Bobby Wallace (76.40 WAR)

Wallace was born on November 4, 1873, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and played from 1894 to 1918 as a shortstop and third baseman.

Wallace played for three teams including the Cleveland Spiders, St. Louis Perfectos, and St. Louis Browns.

Over his 25-year career, Wallace had the following stats:

2,383 Games Played

9,631 Plate Appearances

1,057 Runs

2,309 Hits

34 Homeruns

1,121 RBIs

201 Stolen Bases

774 Walks

.268 Batting Average

.332 OBP

.358 SLG

.690 OPS

105 OPS+

Wallace was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1953.

6. Mike Mussina (82.81 WAR)

Mussina was born on December 8, 1968, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and played from 1991 to 2008 as a pitcher.

Mussina played for two teams that included the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

Over his 18-year career, Mussina had the following stats:

270-153 W/L Record

3.68 ERA

57 Complete Games

3,562.2 Innings Pitched

1,458 Earned Runs

2,813 Strikeouts

123 ERA+

3.57 FIP

1.192 WHIP

Mussina was selected to the All-Star game five times and won seven Gold Gloves, he also finished top five in Cy Young voting six times.

Mussina was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

5. Ken Griffey Jr. (83.84 WAR)

Griffey Jr. was born on November 21, 1969, in Donora, Pennsylvania, and played from 1989 to 2010 as a Centerfielder

Griffey Jr. played for three teams including the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago Whitesox.

Over his 22-year career, Griffey Jr. had the following stats:

2,671 Games Played

11,304 Plate Appearances

1,662 Runs

2,781 Hits

630 Homeruns

1,836 RBIs

184 Stolen Bases

1,312 Walks

.284 Batting Average

.370 OBP

.538 SLG

.907 OPS

136 OPS+

Griffey Jr. was selected to the All-Star game 13 times, won the homerun derby three times, won ten Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers, and one MVP.

Griffey Jr. was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

4. Eddie Plank (90.77 WAR)

Plank was born on August 31, 1875, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and played from 1901 to 1917 as a pitcher.

Plank played for three teams including the Philadelphia Athletics, St. Louis Terriers, and St. Louis Browns.

Over his 17-year career, Plank had the following stats:

326-194 W/L Record

2.35 ERA

410 Complete Games

69 Shutouts

23 Saves

4,495.2 Innings Pitched

1,174 Earned Runs

2,246 Strikeouts

122 ERA+

2.45 FIP

1.119 WHIP

Plank won three World Series (all with Philadelphia) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.

3. Christy Mathewson (106.47 WAR)

Mathewson was born on August 12, 1880, in Factoryville, Pennsylvania, and played from 1900 to 1916 as a pitcher.

Mathewson played for two teams that included the New York Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

Over his 17-year career, Mathewson had the following stats:

373-188 W/L Record

2.13 ERA

435 Complete Games

79 Shutouts

30 Saves

4,788.2 Innings Pitched

1,135 Earned Runs

2,507 Strikeouts

136 ERA+

2.26 FIP

1.058 WHIP

Mathewson won one World Series, five ERA titles, and two Triple Crowns.

Mathewson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

2. Stan Musial (128.56 WAR)

Musial was born on November 21, 1920, in Donora, Pennsylvania, and played from 1941 to 1963 as an outfielder and first baseman.

Musial played for one team in his entire career with that team being the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over his 22-year career, Musial had the following stats:

3,026 Games Played

12,721 Plate Appearances

1,949 Runs

3,630 Hits

475 Homeruns

1,951 RBIs

78 Stolen Bases

1,599 Walks

.331 Batting Average

.417 OBP

.559 SLG

.976 OPS

159 OPS+

Musial was selected to the All-Star game 24 times, won seven batting titles, three MVPs, and won three World Series.

Musial was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969 as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

1. Honus Wagner (130.97 WAR)

Wagner was born on February 24, 1874, in Chartiers, Pennsylvania, and played from 1897 to 1917 as a shortstop, right fielder, and first baseman.

Wagner played for two teams that included the Pittsburgh Pirates and Louisville Colonels.

Over his 21-year career, Wagner had the following stats:

2,794 Games Played

11,766 Plate Appearances

1,739 Runs

3,420 Hits

101 Homeruns

1,732 RBIs

723 Stolen Bases

963 Walks

.328 Batting Average

.391 OBP

.467 SLG

.858 OPS

151 OPS+

Wagner won eight batting titles, won a World Series, and finished top 10 in MVP voting three times.

Wagner was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Honorable Mention: