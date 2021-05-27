Trinity claims district lacrosse gold, Hempfield postponed at halftime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four teams hit Landis Field Wednesday afternoon looking for district lacrosse gold, but only one team left as a champion.

Trinity’s boys trailed Susquehannock 3-1 in the first half, but a barrage of goals in the second period helped propel the Shamrocks to a 2A title.

Hempfield’s boys took on Wilson for the 3A crown, grabbing an early lead before the Bulldogs got hot. Wilson grabbed a 7-4 lead at the half, but lightning delays hampered action all evening Wednesday and eventually forced a postponement of the night cap.

Play will resume Thursday at 2:00 p.m. and the two girls titles will follow, as scheduled.