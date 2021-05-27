Trinity claims district lacrosse gold, Hempfield postponed at halftime

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four teams hit Landis Field Wednesday afternoon looking for district lacrosse gold, but only one team left as a champion.

Trinity’s boys trailed Susquehannock 3-1 in the first half, but a barrage of goals in the second period helped propel the Shamrocks to a 2A title.

Hempfield’s boys took on Wilson for the 3A crown, grabbing an early lead before the Bulldogs got hot. Wilson grabbed a 7-4 lead at the half, but lightning delays hampered action all evening Wednesday and eventually forced a postponement of the night cap.

Play will resume Thursday at 2:00 p.m. and the two girls titles will follow, as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss