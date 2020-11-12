Trinity hoops standout Ava Stevenson signs NLI to William & Mary

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Prospective college athletes don’t have to sign National Letters of Intent on November 11, but can if they’re completely confident in their decision.

Trinity hoops standout Ava Stevenson is more than confident in her future at William & Mary.

The senior signed her NLI in front of a room of friends and family at the high school on Wednesday afternoon. She was the lone signee.

Stevenson averaged over 12 points per game as a junior and made her commitment to the Tribe back in January.

“As soon as I stepped on campus and I talked to the coach and I met some of the players, it definitely felt like family,” she said. “I was just able to be myself and I just felt safest in that environment.”

The Virginia scenery helped sweeten the deal.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous down there,” she added.

After a tough year and with the status of a senior year hanging in the balance, she said it was nice to have something to smile about.

“Everything with COVID has just changed so much,” Stevenson said. “But it’s definitely an exciting moment and I know William & Mary is here for me and I’m here for them.”