Trinity rolls past Delone Catholic 9-3 for 4th straight win

Trinity baseball continued to stay hot at FNB Field thanks to a big 1st inning vs. Delone Catholic.

After falling behind 1-0, the Shamrocks answered with a two-run double from Isaac Souders with the bases loaded. Then after loading the bags back up, J.T. Cap brought in two to make it a 4-1 game.

From there it was smooth sailing for Trinity who is now averaging over 12 runs a game in their last three.

The Shamrocks (7-3) also kept pace near the top of the Mid-Penn where they currently reside in second place behind East Pennsboro.