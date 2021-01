CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Win number 750 was worth the wait.

After sitting on 749 wins for over a week and losing potential clinchers to Columbia and Middletown, Larry Kostelac and his Trinity Shamrocks were able to seal the deal in a 66-53 win over Lancaster Mennonite on Monday night.

Kostelac was able to grab the big victory on his home floor and was treated to a number of themed favors from Trinity.