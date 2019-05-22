Tuesday District Baseball and Softball Scores
Baseball
Palmyra 4 Daniel Boone 2
Cumberland Valley 6 Central Dauphin 0
Hamburg 7 McDevitt 4
Softball
6A Central York over Wilson 1-0
Cumberland Valley over Hempfield 3-1
5A Lampeter-Strasburg over Mechanicsburg 15-9
Exeter over Northeastern 7-2
Twin Valley over Manheim Central 10-5
Daniel Boone over Governor Mifflin 8-3
Waynesboro over Spring Grove 7-4
Greencastle over Cedar Cliff 8-7 (12 innings)
Donegal over Elizabethtown 4-1
Northern York over Palmyra 4-1
4A Lancaster Catholic over Hamburg 2-0
West York over Bermudian Springs 11-5
3A Oley Valley over Pequea Valley 9-8
Kutztown over Trinity 3-0
2A Susquenita over York Catholic 11-1
Brandywine over Upper Dauphin 2-1 (8 innings)