Tuesday District Baseball and Softball Scores

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:29 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:29 PM EDT

District Baseball & Softball scores   Tuesday May 21

Baseball

    Palmyra 4   Daniel Boone   2

    Cumberland Valley  6  Central Dauphin 0

    Hamburg  7   McDevitt  4

Softball

6A           Central York over Wilson  1-0

                Cumberland Valley over Hempfield  3-1

5A           Lampeter-Strasburg over Mechanicsburg  15-9

                Exeter over Northeastern  7-2

                Twin Valley over Manheim Central  10-5

                Daniel Boone over Governor Mifflin  8-3

                Waynesboro over Spring Grove  7-4

                Greencastle over Cedar Cliff  8-7 (12 innings)

                Donegal over Elizabethtown  4-1

                Northern York over Palmyra  4-1

4A           Lancaster Catholic over Hamburg  2-0

                West York over Bermudian Springs  11-5

3A           Oley Valley over Pequea Valley  9-8

                Kutztown over Trinity  3-0

2A           Susquenita over York Catholic  11-1

                Brandywine over Upper Dauphin  2-1 (8 innings)

