HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Steel-High capped off an undefeated season with a state championship on Friday afternoon, securing the school’s third PIAA title.

After squandering a big lead late in the 2019 district playoffs, head coach Andrew Erby took a new team and led them through numerous hoops on the way to Hershey. Damon Turbitt says it’s one of the best coaching jobs the Midstate has ever seen.