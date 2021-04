The annual Blue-White game was replaced by a closed-to-the-public spring practice in Beaver Stadium. It wasn't the conclusion of spring practice, some fans were in the stands for the first time and it was the closest a Penn State event has felt to normal during the pandemic.

As far as the on-field product, fans will find some familiarity between 2020's makeup and this new 2021 team. There is still a lot left to figure out at the quarterback position; freshman are stepping up in a big way; the defense looks to be better than advertised. Plus, Penn State debuted two new coordinators in Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich and Co-Defensive Coordinator Anthony Poindexter.