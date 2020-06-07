Upper Allen Cal Ripken hosts camp in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With counties inching closer to the green light to play ball, some local leagues are getting a head start.

Within the rules, of course.

Organized league activities have been prohibited under the phased reopening plan, but Pennsylvania does allow “camps.” Upper Allen Cal Ripken baseball held a camp for kids on Saturday afternoon at Fisher Park in Mechanicsburg.

The Cumberland County-based organization is slated to be in the “green phase” on Friday, June 12, and will begin official practices. League games will begin the following weekend.