Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Midstate little league ranks are ripe with young talent and you don’t have to look any further than Mechanicsburg to find another team ready to go the distance.

Three years ago Upper Allen Township went all the way to the Cal Ripkin World Series finals and lost. This year’s team is looking for redemption.

The eight and under team survived the Pennsylvania bracket to become state champs, and now gear up for the World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey to face other states from all over the country.

“It’s a special group of boys,” head coach Mike Bonini said. “Their talent, skills, abilities are beyond what they should be at eight years old but the beauty of what the group is they’re not too big for themselves.”

“Work hard, cheer on our teammates, put as much effort as we can, and have fun,” shortstop Parker Lantzy said. “Do what you can do.”

“Mechanicsburg is a baseball town so we’ve got nothing but support from the township here at Upper Allen and the borough of Mechanicsburg,” Bonini said. “These 12 eight-year-olds are really representing, not only themselves and their families but our entire community program.”

The team plans on visiting the state capitol and will be honored at a Senators game in august before heading to Cherry Hill.