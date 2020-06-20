Upper Allen youth baseball opens season after two month delay

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Baseball in it’s purest form returned to Cumberland County on Friday with Upper Allen’s opening night.

Fans weren’t allowed in the bleachers and social distancing was encouraged along the outfield fences, as the kids began what will be a different season from most. State and district tournaments have already been canceled and the season has been delayed by two months.

But, for at least one night, none of that mattered.

“We’re just thrilled to see the kids on the field, kids are thrilled to be out on the field,” said league president Doug Marsico.

















Cumberland County entered the “green phase” on June 12 and began practices that night. The league had been prepared for a positive announcement and planned accordingly for this delayed opening night to be a hit.

“It’s a sense of normalcy in [the kids’] lives,” Marsico said. “We normally have opening day [in] the middle of April; here we are in the middle of June.”

The start was delayed by 30 minutes due to rain moving through the area, but the league never planned to cancel the event. The amended season will run through the rest of the summer.