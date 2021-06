LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin battled its way through the District 2A bracket and battled again in the final on Tuesday evening, but one swing of the bat led top-seeded Brandywine Heights past the Trojans in a 2-1 result.

Fayth Anderson plated the lone run for Upper Dauphin on a solo home run.

The Trojans will still play in the state tournament, beginning June 7.