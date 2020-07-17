Upper Dauphin football coach Kent Smeltz happy about PIAA fall sports decision

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday was a big day for fall sports in Pennsylvania, as the PIAA ruled it would not be changing the start date for fall sports. The PIAA did say it would make changes in the future, if necessary.

For now, countless kids are able to continue practicing on their respective fields of play.

The news was welcomed by a number of area coaches, including Upper Dauphin head coach Kent Smeltz.

“It was good news,” Smeltz said. “Every day [we were] getting a different message, so we’re really pleased to hear that.”

Several other states have made adjustments to their fall schedules or pushed all sports back until the spring. Smeltz is happiest for the kids.

“[They’re] so excited to be back out doing something,” he said. “It would be devastating if we didn’t have a season, so that was really good news.”