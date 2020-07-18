Upper Dauphin merges with Millersburg, gets ready for Mid-Penn Conference amid pandemic

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There are a lot of changes in Elizabethville this summer. Of course, there’s the challenge of practicing through a pandemic while following social distancing guidelines.

That’s just one of many changes coming to the Upper Dauphin Trojans. There may not be another team in the state having to adapt as much as the two-time defending Tri-Valley League champs.

The “Tri-Valley League” moniker is one of them. The TVL disbanded after the 2019 season and the Trojans enter 2020 as a member of the Mid-Penn Conference’s new Liberty Division. The division consists mostly of Tri-Valley teams.

Upper Dauphin is also welcoming former Friday Night Football rival Millersburg into its program. A total of 17 former Indians have now merged into the Trojans program.

The team graduated 18 seniors after its second straight title-winning campaign. Head coach Kent Smeltz likes his squad so far and thinks he has a team that can complete a unique three-peat.