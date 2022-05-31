(WHTM) – While holding the District III Class 2A trophy, Bob Ligon couldn’t help but reflect.

Reflecting on what changed for this team.

“They’ve come together as a family. We went through so many growing pains early in the year,” says Ligon.

Those pains included multiple occasions where the Trojans got run ruled.

Now, they are the ones run ruling teams – and doing it on the biggest stage.

The Trojans put up 10 runs in the first three innings against Fairfield and cruised to a 15-0 victory in just five innings on Tuesday evening.

It is a championship and mountain top that few saw coming for the last seed in the 2A bracket – except themselves, of course.

“I think last week when we played Brandywine, we were pretty confident that we had it. We were the number four seed so everyone thought like ‘oh we’d beat the lower ones,’ but I think we surprised everyone this evening,” says pitcher Maddin Grow.

Grow is a well deserving of the confidence.

The junior pitcher tossing a shutout and nearly matching her season-high 13 strikeouts – while adding on an inside-the-park home run with the bat as well.

The belief this team has is rare for one that is this young.

With just two seniors and eight freshmen, who play significant roles, this may be the last time we use the term “surprised” when it comes to this group.

“We had a really young team so turning it around and everyone stepping up is really good for this year,” says Grow.

The Trojans will start their run for a state title on Monday.