AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WHTM) – The USWNT opened the 2023 FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 shutout over Vietnam on Friday.

Sophia Smith scored a brace in her Women’s World Cup debut to help the USWNT to their 13th consecutive match wins at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The 22-year-old is the second youngest player in USWNT history to score more than one goal in a World Cup game since Cat Whitehill in 2003.

Smith’s first goal came in the 14th minute off a pass from Alex Morgan. With the goal, the Windsor, Colorado native earned the fastest goal of the 2023 competition so far. Smith grabbed her other goal in the seventh minute of the eight minutes of stoppage time before the end of the first half.

Team captain Lindsey Horan registered a goal as well for her third career cup goal in the 77th minute.

In the win Megan Rapinoe, who has announced that she will retire at the end of the 2023 NWSL season, earned her 200th cap. Rapinoe is only the 14th player in USWNT history to reach the historical mark.

The USWNT dominated the entire match, registering 28 shots and holding Vietnam to none. The U.S. had possession for 66% of the match.

Alyssa Naeher earned the shutout, but she never had to perform a save due to the USWNT keeping Vietnam from striking the entire match.

The United States will continue group stage play against the Netherlands on Wednesday at 9 p.m. followed by Portugal on Aug. 1. The Netherlands defeated Portugal 1-0 yesterday to open their group stage play.