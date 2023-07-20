AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WHTM) – It has been talked about since the USWNT won their second consecutive World Cup title in 2019; the USWNT has a chance to be the first team to ever secure a three-peat.

The United States owns the most World Cup titles with four trophies from 1991, 1995, 2015, and 2019.

According to Covers.com, the USWNT is the favorite to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at +250. England is next at +350 followed by Spain.

The USWNT will be led by a new coach Vlatko Andonovski following Jill Ellis’s departure from the team in 2019. Andonovski spent seven years at the helm of National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) teams, spending five with FC Kansas City and two with Reign FC.

In Andonovski’s first full year with the USWNT, they won their first 11 games for the best starting record of any coach in USWNT history.

The USWNT will play in their first game this Friday against Vietnam at 9 p.m. in Eden Park, Auckland. It is the first time the two teams have squared off. The action continues on July 26 against the Netherlands at 9 p.m. in Wellington followed by a match against Portugal on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. in Auckland.

The UWNT is a melting pot of veteran players and those who will be competing in their first World Cup. In total, 14 players will be making their World Cup debut, including three former Penn State players. Three of them, Alex Morgan, Kelly O’Hara, and Megan Rapinoe will take the field for their fourth World Cup appearance.

Rapinoe, O’Hara, and Morgan are all two-time Women’s World Cup champions. Rapinoe earned the Golden Ball in the last World Cup in 2019 with Morgan winning the Silver Boot.

Rapinoe is in the top ten in USWNT history for goals and assists.

Morgan shares the captain role for the 2023 World Cup with Lindsey Horan. They will be taking the place of Becky Sauerbrunn, who became the USWNT captain in 2021, but who will miss the World Cup because of an injury.

The last team to win a World Cup other than the United States was Japan in 2011. Japan is in the bottom four in chances to win the 2023 title, according to Covers.com.

There is a lot of pressure surrounding the USWNT as the nation, and the world, holds their breath to see if this star-studded and incredibly successful team can pull off a third consecutive World Cup title and make history.