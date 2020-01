Wrestlers are usually known as tough guys.

Jarod Verkleeren is one of those guys – with a little extra something to deal with.

Verkleeren has held down Penn State’s 149-pound weight class and he is a Type 1 Diabetic.

He takes insulin injections daily to regulate his blood sugar on top of balancing brutal workouts and school work. He was diagnosed when he was four years old.

Watch the video above for more.