VIDEO: McDevitt reacts to Hershey cancelation, end of trying season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After not making the playoffs despite a perfect regular season record, the Crusaders had one game left to look forward to — a date with the Hershey Trojans — with the winner earning the outright Mid-Penn Keystone division title.

The game was originally postponed with a new date of November 13. On the eve of the big game, Hershey was forced to call off the game again, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Derry Township School District.

Before finding out about the cancelation, McDevitt athletic director Tommy Mealy notified the team that a win would mark the 600th in program history. Instead, the Crusaders are done for the year and will sit on 599 victories until next fall.

Head coach Jeff Weachter spoke with ABC27 about the tough news.