(WHTM) – The script feels all too familiar for Villanova.

Back in San Antonio and back beating the Michigan Wolverines deep into the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats made a carbon copy of their 2018 National Championship game against Michigan with a 63-55 victory this time around to move into the Elite 8.

The stifling Cats defense was able to keep sophomore big man Hunter Dickinson at bay with just 15 points and held the Wolverines team to 34% shooting (21/61) for the game.

While Dickinson consumed much of the conversation coming into the matchup, Jermaine Samuels left with final word.

The senior forward led all scorers with 22 points to bring his tournament average to 18 PPG while grabbing seven boards in the win.

His contributions bring the Wildcats back to the Elite 8 for the first time since their 2018 title run.

The Wildcats now prepare for the winner of top seeded Arizona and fifth seeded Houston for a chance to cut down the nets for the South Region and head to the Final Four.