(WHTM) – There’s just something about Texas.

Is it the weather? The accents? What makes Villanova so dominant in the state they haven’t lost a tournament game since 2016?

“I think barbecue. I think we like barbecue,” says a smiling Jay Wright.

Well – his squad certainly has something cooking once again.

For the first time since 2018, his Wildcats are back in the Final Four after a 50-44 win over fifth-seeded Houston.

It’s a story that feels all too familiar for this group of seniors – because it’s the same script from when they were freshmen.

The 2018 run finished in a national championship win. Something this group feels closer and closer to because of the way they play defense.

Wright’s group was once again ravenous on that end of the floor. Villanova held Houston to just 29% shooting from the floor and only allowed one three-pointer, 1/20 (5%), all game long.

Does the script feel familiar with past championship teams?

It’s because it is.

“Back then, it was just amazing to watch those guys from the sidelines. I had front row tickets to some of the greatest Villanova basketball players to ever put on the jersey,” says senior Jermaine Samuels.

Samuels learned well from his elders.

Once again, the game’s leading scorer with 16 points – accomplishing that feat for the second straight game and bring his tournament average to 17.5 PPG.

“You take all those experiences from you try to emulate them and be them and do the things they do – and put the work in like they did. You know just pray it works out for you,” says Samuels.

It has worked out for Samuels the same way it worked out for the 2018 version of Villanova.

A Final Four birth with only two wins separating them and the ultimate storybook ending.

The Wildcats await the winner of the Midwest Region with a matchup between top-seeded Kansas and 10th seeded Miami on Sunday.