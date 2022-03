(WHTM) – It may not be home court, but playing in your home state is as close as it gets during March Madness.

The Big East champion Villanova Wildcats earned a two seed in the NCAA Tournament and will make the trip to Pittsburgh for the start of what they hope is a long National Championship run.

The Wildcats will take on 15th seeded Delaware, fresh off their Colonial Athletic Conference title.

Tip-off comes at 2:45 p.m. from PPG Paints Arena on Friday.