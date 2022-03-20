(WHTM) – Experience plays a factor in March.

For Villanova, being in this situation before proved to be the reason they will continue to be in it again – when it comes to this tournament.

The Wildcats took a two-point game at 60-58 with 7th seeded Ohio State and broke it open down the stretch with an 11-3 run over the final 4:33.

“There’s a lot of pressure there when that team makes the run. If you haven’t been there before and know that you can withstand that…and this is what happens when you play great teams…and it’s happened to you before…and if you can fight through it – if you haven’t done it, it’s hard. You can panic. But all of these guys have been there,” says head coach Jay Wright.

Big shots from Connor Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, and Eric Dixon helped to seal the 71-61 win and send Villanova back to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

“We never viewed it as us vs. them type of thing…like one-on-one matchup. We decided to play them as a team like we always do. Dig into our concepts and just make it as tough as possible on them. Whatever happens after that, we were ready to accept the outcome,” says Samuels.

Villanova will head to San Antonio for a Thursday matchup with Spring Grove product Eli Brooks and the 11th seeded Michigan Wolverines.