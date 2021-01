Jason Creek wanted a fast start for his Bulldogs against Donegal.

Tucker Lowery and the rest of the team’s shooters stepped right up.

Lowery came out of the gates with three 3PM in the blink of an eye in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Matt Ward did all of the dirty work on the inside and outside finishing with a game-high 23 points.

Big Spring went onto beat Donegal by the final score of 57-46.