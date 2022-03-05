(WHTM) – The task of taking home a district championship in 6A is tall enough as is.

Doing it while taking down the goliath of District III is a whole different can of worms.

Warwick came up short in their mission of a title at the Giant Center on Saturday night, but not without a fight.

The Warriors scratching and clawing their way back from a 12-point halftime deficit to close the gap to 41-36 with 2:53 left to play in the 3rd quarter.

However, that would be as close as they came as Reading went on to close the game on a 27-7 run and take home their 23rd district championship in school history (most in all of Division III).