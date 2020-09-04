Warwick football chasing state title in 2020

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s every team’s goal to win a state championship. Every team says they want it all, but not every team can win it all.

The Warwick Warriors are one of the few teams who can do it in 5A this fall. Of course, that’s if we are able to get through a full campaign.

“[The kids] are serious about the potential for our season, and we just keep hoping we’re going to get the chance to show our potential to everybody else,” said head coach Bob Locker.

The Warriors are a team led by three of the most talented players in the state; quarterback Joey McCracken, linebacker Caleb Schmitz and offensive lineman Nolan Rucci bring an already solid team in Lititz to ‘contender’ status. McCracken is working his way back from an ACL tear during basketball season and is almost at 100 percent.

“The knee feels really good for where I’m at,” he said. “I’m getting better every day, definitely a lot of progress so far and I’m looking to make more before Week One.”

Adding to an already challenging season is the fact that, like other teams in 5A, Warwick will need to play almost perfect football to make the postseason. The District III playoffs will only feature four teams from Class 5A, a steep drop from the 14 teams that normally get a shot at the trophy.

The Warriors earned the fifth seed in the playoffs last fall and would miss the cut this year if they were to repeat that result.

“You have to be really intelligent,” Locker said. “Every game is make or break, so you can’t have any off weeks.”

The team looks like one that is aware of the tremendous task ahead.

“I think, with the talent we have, we know our potential and we know how good we can be this year,” Rucci said. “It’s just a matter of execution — coming out every practice and making sure we’re not wasting one.”

There aren’t many more practices until the regular season starts on September 18. That date marks the beginning of what the Warriors expect to be a long and fun run.

“District championship and state championship — those are our goals,” McCracken said. “We’ve been talking about it since we lost in the playoffs last year…so we have really big goals this year.”

The Warriors open their season at Penn Manor.