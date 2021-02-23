Warwick standout Nolan Rucci wins Mr. PA lineman award

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Warwick offensive lineman Nolan Rucci is no stranger to success or accolades. On Monday, it seemed he would be the likely winner of the Mr. PA Football’s Lineman of the Year award in the large school category.

The committee did not disappoint.

Rucci was announced the winner via a live stream video, on the same day Mr. PA Football cut down its overall player of the year finalists down to ten.

The senior lineman helped push and pave the way for another strong Warriors season while shooting up the national recruiting rankings. He will play at Wisconsin next fall.