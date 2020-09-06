Warwick’s Nolan Rucci balancing national attention and state title hopes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s top football recruit for the Class of 2021 can be found at Warwick High School.

Take a look around on the practice field, and Nolan Rucci literally stands above the rest. He’s listed at 6-foot-8 and 295 pounds, and the offensive tackle is ranked as the 13th overall prospect in the nation.

He’s garnered interest from major colleges across the country, and will make his college pick Tuesday, September 8th on national television. Nolan will choose between Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Clemson and Notre Dame.

With the big decision soon to be out of the way, the senior is focused on bringing a state title to his Warriors team.