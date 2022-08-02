(WHTM) – The Washington Nationals have reportedly a blockbuster trade involving 23-year-old outfielder Juan Soto.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Nationals will send Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to San Diego in exchange for prospects CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, and Jarlin Susana. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports pitcher MacKenzie Gore will also go to Washington in the deal.

Morosi adds that the deal includes veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer going to Washington, but requires Hosmer to waive a no-trade clause.

Soto, compared by many baseball analysts to a modern day Ted Williams, reportedly turned down a contract with Washington worth more than $400 million.

A two-time All-Star coming off a Home Run Derby win in Los Angeles, Soto is a career .291 hitter with 119 home runs in five seasons.