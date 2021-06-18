Washington Nationals’ top prospect Cade Cavalli called up to Harrisburg Senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators are picking up a big boost on the mound this week, as top Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli was called up from the High-A affiliate Wilmington Blue Rocks. He will make his first start on Friday against the Reading Fightin’ Phils.

Cavalli was the Nationals’ first round draft pick in 2020 and is off to a torrid start in his first professional season. The right-handed pitcher has compiled a 3-1 overall record and 71 strikeouts in just 40.2 innings of work. He has posted a 1.77 earned run average over his seven starts.

The 22 year-old is not surprisingly enjoying his big league process.

“It’s been everything I expected and more,” he said Thursday. “It’s been awesome. The time in Wilmington was great.”

His first start at the AA level will bring a chance of pace and scenery, but Cavalli feels confident on the eve of his first appearance.

“I’m excited to be here — I feel like I belong at any level,” Cavalli said. “I trust my stuff, I trust my ability and I trust the work that I put in, so I’m ready for it.”

First pitch between the Senators and the Fightins is slated for 7:00 p.m.