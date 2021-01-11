WATCH: 2021 hoops schedule released for abc27.3

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite a hectic season, the High School Sports Live crew and abc27 are teaming up to bring 10 live high school broadcasts to abc27.3 this winter.

The schedule kicks off Tuesday, with Mechanicsburg hosting Cumberland Valley at 7:00 p.m. The final game will be aired on February 18, when Central Dauphin East hosts rival Central Dauphin.

Games can be seen on Comcast channel 245 and Verizon channel 462, based on your cable provider.

If you would like to visit the High School Sports Live website for more information and archived broadcasts, click this link.