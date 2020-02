Former Penn State guard Tony Carr is currently playing for the Erie Bayhawks – the G-League team affiliated with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

Thursday night, he hit a game-winning shot to take down the Windy City Bulls in overtime 127-124. He missed a free throw, and after the rebound, was able to get the game-winning shot off in wild fashion.

Watch the video above to see the shot and hear from the former Penn State guard.