Waynesboro prepares to right the wrongs in 2021 season

Waynesboro was flying high after the first three weks of the 2020 season.

A perfect record and building confidence towards a playoff run.

The Indians then proceeded to drop three of their next four and some, in heartbreaking fashion.

“Overall I think we were a younger team. I think last year’s experience with games that we let slip away. I think we can maybe fix that this year,” says senior quarterback Louie Lindsay.

“My expectations for them are as high as it gets. I expect them to go in and win every single game that we play because the amount of returning starters we have and the work they’ve put in. They shouldn’t settle for anything less than winning each week,” says third year head coach Josh Sprenkle.

They’ll also be turning things around in style when it comes to the sidelines.

“We have a turnover chain for defense and then we have our team hammer. So we got some stuff,” says grinning cornerback Ryan Day.

The Indians will have their first chance to show off their bling and tools when they take on Spring Grove on August 27th.