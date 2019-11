Week 13 Football Schedule

Class 6A

District Championship

Harrisburg vs. Central Dauphin (Friday at 7:00 pm at Landis Field)

Class 5A

District Semifinals

Warwick vs. Cocalico (Friday at 7:00pm at Cocalico HS)

Exeter Twp vs. Cedar Cliff (Friday at 7:00pm at West Shore Stadium)

Class 4A

District Semifinals

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt (Friday at 7:00pm at Bishop McDevitt HS)

Berks Catholic vs. Milton Hershey (Friday at 7:00pm at Milton Hershey School)

Class 3A

District Championship

Middletown vs. Wyomissing (Saturday at 1:00pm at Wyomissing HS)