West Perry’s Deven Jackson puts on inspiring performance at state AA tournament

It doesn’t take a gold medal to be a champion of character.

West Perry’s Deven Jackson proved that to all of Pennsylvania at this weekend’s state wrestling tournament.

The Mustangs sophomore lost his legs at just eight years old, a result of complications from meningitis.

He battled his way through the consolation bracket this weekend, including an overtime victory to push him into the third place match. Jackson lost the match by a 7-4 to Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe.

Jackson hopes his performance this weekend can serve as inspiration to any young athletes dealing with similar situations.

“Just never give up,” he said. “You can do any sport. You can do anything if you put your mind to it.”

After a strong finish on the big stage, the youngster’s ready to make a bigger push next March.

“I’m going to try to work,” said Jackson. “[I finished] fourth, [I] gotta get first. I have to push myself more to get on top of the podium.”

Given his already incredible journey, it’s hard to bet against him.