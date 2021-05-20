West York grad Trinity Thomas retires from U.S. Gymnastics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West York graduate Trinity Thomas made a somber announcement on social media Wednesday night, saying she would be retiring from United States Gymnastics and ending her potential bid at a spot in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Thomas posted this video to her Twitter account:

GODS plan ♥️ John 13:7 pic.twitter.com/OZYNNITvEK — Trinity Thomas (@Gym_Trin) May 19, 2021

The University of Florida standout suffered an injury this spring and she is still trying to rehab her injured ankle.

While her U.S. Gymnastics run comes to an end, Thomas will have one more season with the Gators to try and win an individual NCAA title.