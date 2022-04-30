Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL Draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick.

The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract that includes $57 million guaranteed.

Philadelphia fans seem excited on social media, but most fans never watched a Titans game because the games are not televised in the Philadelphia region.

In Brown’s first two seasons, he had over 1,000-yards receiving with a 91-yard reception and a 73-yard reception. Brown had 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Pro Football Focus ranked Brown the 14th best receiver last season. Over Terry McLaurin, Deandre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, and Mike Evans. The rankings PFF are solely analyzing the performance and impact of every receiver in the NFL from the 2021 regular season.

“Brown was again one of the most productive wide receivers in the league, said PFF. His 2.50 yards per route run ranked inside the top 10 among qualifying wide receivers in the regular season. Brown was actually one of eight receivers to record over 2.0 yards per route run in the slot and out wide this season. And he did all that while battling injuries at four different points from the preseason to the regular season’s end.”

Some reporters say Brown had a down season in 2021 compared to his first two seasons in the league. However, Brown dealt with a very limited QB with a run first and second offense.

Seriously, the game plan for the Titans was to feed star running back Derrick Henry and run QB Ryan Tannehill second. Henry only played eight games and finished with 937 rushing yards, which is excellent. Tannehill was second in rushing touchdowns for the team with seven. When the Titans were forced to throw, Tannehill threw three interceptions in the playoffs as the Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was quickly Tannehill’s worst game of the season.

The Eagles faced this same problem with Jalen Hurts. However, the offense did show potential in the passing game. Besides DeVonta Smith, no other wideout on the Eagles was consistent in catching the ball or getting open. The Eagles had critical drops in close games by WRs that fans remember.

With Brown now joining the Eagles, Hurts have two legit options at WR that he can rely on. It’s all up to Hurts now on his development as a passer.