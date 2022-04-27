(WKBN)- The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take the podium several times throughout the weekend.

The Steelers have seven total picks including the #20 overall pick in the first round. The rest of their picks are:

Round 2: Pick 20 (#52 overall)

Round 3: Pick 20 (#84 overall)

Round 4: Pick 33 (#138 overall-Compensatory Pick). The original pick was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Round 6: Pick 30 (#208 overall- from Kansas City Chiefs via Melvin Ingram trade – conditional). The original pick was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Joe Schobert trade.

Round 7: Pick 4 (#225 overall -from New York Jets via Avery Williamson trade)

Round 7: Pick 20 (#241 overall)

The Steelers do not have a fifth-round pick because it was traded to the New York Jets in the Avery Williamson trade.

The draft will take place from Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30.

Round one begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Round two and round three start at 7 p.m. on Friday. Round four – round 7 begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday.