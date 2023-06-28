(WHTM) — The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, made a selection during the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night. So who did they select?

With the eighth overall pick of the draft, the Capitals drafted Ryan Leonard, a right winger from the U-18 United States National Development Program.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 28: Ryan Leonard is selected by the Washington Capitals with the eighth overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Capitals just missed out on selecting the Russian phenom Matvei Michkov, who went to the Philadelphia Flyers with the seventh pick.

Leonard scored a game-winning goal in overtime against Sweden in 2023 U18 World Championship to win the U.S. a gold medal.

Leonard accumulated 94 points (51 goals and 43 assists) over 57 games during his time on the U18 National Team.