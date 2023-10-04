MOOSIC, Pa. (WHTM) – RailRiders, Blast, Black Diamond Bears, Fireflies, Porcupines, or Trolley Frogs were all on a list to become the new name for the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate.

In 2012, the Scranton-Wilkes Barre Yankees were searching for a new nickname as they went by Yankees from 2007 till 2012.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre club was previously the Red Barons under the Philadelphia Phillies from 1989 to 2006.

Although RailRiders won the online fan contest, which was narrowed down from the 2,700 nicknames suggested by fans, the logo had a porcupine riding rails. But why?

The vote revealed the winner but the nickname that appeared the most on the ballots was porcupine so the logo designers added it.

The RailRider name is due to the fact that Scranton is known as “The Electric City” and is home to the Steamtown National Historic Site, Scranton is also the birthplace for the electric streetcar.

With the name change, the RailRiders also wanted to upgrade the well-known PNC Field, so in 2013, the team opened a new/updated version of PNC Field.

Since 2013, the RailRiders have gone 767-643 and have one Triple-A Baseball National Championship in 2016 when they defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Players such as Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Shane Victorino, Cole Hamels, Luis Severino, Gary Sánchez, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Aaron Judge have played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.