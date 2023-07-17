MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Williams Grove Speedway is hosting the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals, which will feature the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars, on Friday and Saturday.

The event will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars taking on the outlaws on Friday in a battle for the Morgan Cup. This race is a make-up event for the rained-out race from May.

In the outlaws tour, there is a three-way tie for the point lead. Brad Sweet, David Gravel and Carson Macedo are all equal in points and holding steady for the lead. The outlaws series point leader by is Gravel, with Macedo coming in at a close second, just 24 points behind Gravel.

Gravel and Macedo have combined for 11 wins at Williams Grove.

Friday’s contest will be 25 laps with a $10,000 payout to the winner with another $5,000 going to the Morgan Cup champion. On Saturday, the 30-lap champion will earn $20,000 in the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals finale.