LONDON, England (WHTM) – One of the top Grand Slam tennis tournaments is underway with the best athletes from around the world competing against one another.

Lots of matches were suspended Monday due to rain, but play is back to normal today with the first round underway.

The schedule is as follows:

Men’s Singles

Wednesday, July 5 & Thursday, July 6: Second round (Some first round games will be played Wednesday)

Friday, July 7 & Saturday, July 8: Third round

Sunday, July 9 & Monday, July 10: Round of 16

Tuesday, July 11 & Wednesday, July 12: Quarterfinals

Friday, July 14: Semifinals

Sunday, July 16: Final

Women’s singles

Wednesday, July 5 & Thursday, July 6: Second round (some first round games will be played Wednesday)

Friday, July 7 & Saturday, July 8: Third round

Sunday, July 9: Round of 16

Tuesday, July 11: Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 13: Semifinals

Saturday, July 15: Final

Alison Riske-Amritraj from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will be competing in her first-round match tomorrow around 6 a.m. against Paula Badosa, who is representing Spain. Riske-Amritraj highest performance in Wimbledon was reaching the quarterfinals in 2019. There she downed the world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.

For the men, Tommy Paul is representing Pennsylvania’s bordering state New Jersey. The Voorhees Township, New Jersey native. Paul will compete in the first round tomorrow around 6 a.m., taking on Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan. Paul’s high in Wimbledon was reaching the fourth round in 2022 after defeating Jiří Veselý. Paul was seeded No. 16 heading into Wimbledon 2023.

How to watch

The action will be broadcasted on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. It can be streamed on fuboTV.